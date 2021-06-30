F. MAXINE WAUGH, 100, of Huntington, formerly of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Homer Lowell Waugh Jr., died June 28 in Capri Gardens Nursing Home, Lewis Center, Ohio. She had worked at A&P Grocery. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. July 2 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home.  www.chapmans-mortuary.com

