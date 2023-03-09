MAXWELL DALE PRATT, 81 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away March 7, 2023, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Greg Page. Burial will be in Keesee Cemetery. He was born April 14, 1941, in Huntington, a son of the late Judson Maxwell and Tessie Keesee Pratt. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Dale Pratt. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gladys Kay Jackson Pratt; one daughter, Apple Rebecca Rose Pratt of Huntington; one sister, Patricia Pratt Cromwell of Huntington; and one grandchild, Christopher Scott Pratt of Huntington. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you