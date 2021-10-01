MAYME TAYLOR WILEY, 97, of Ranger, W.Va., received her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Lonnie Wiley officiating. Burial will follow at the Webb Cemetery, Ranger. She was born November 24, 1923, at Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Joseph Kelly and Carrie Caldwell Taylor. She was a long-time member of Kiahs Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ransom Wiley; one son, Ronald Ransom Wiley; two sons-in-law, Ilija “Eli” Pervan and James “Larry” Crawford; a daughter-in-law, Lorene Wiley; grandson, Gary Michael Wiley; a granddaughter, Edith Faye Wiley Dalton; four sisters and five brothers. Mayme is survived by three daughters, Carrie Pervan, Rosa Crawford and Carol Smith (Eddie); two sons, Boyd “Gene” Wiley and Roy Glen Wiley (Nancy); a daughter-in-law, Florene Cook Wiley; brother Mark Taylor (Chris); sisters Anna Lou Bell, Donetta Campbell (Lynn) and Sandy Wiley (George); 18 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 30 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Due to COVID-19, facemasks and social distancing will be observed.
