MELISSA DAWN SPURLOCK CLARK, 51 of Barboursville, fiancée of Donald Clifford Clark of Barboursville, died May 24. She was a Consultant at Life 360 Professionals. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. May 27 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

