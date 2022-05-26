Melissa Dawn Spurlock Clark

MELISSA DAWN SPURLOCK-CLARK, 51 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Monday, May 23, 2022. She was born November 17, 1970, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of John Stephen (Jean) Hall and Linda Arnold. She worked as a consultant for Life 360 Professionals. Melissa served as Troop Leader and Den Leader for Boy Scout Troop #733. In addition to her parents, Melissa is survived by her soon-to-be husband, Donald Clifford Clark; beloved son, James Michael Morton; brother John Stephen Hall II (Susan); nephews Jay and Justin Hall; aunt Linda K. (Sonny) Martin; cousin John Christopher Martin; soon-to-be children and grandchildren, Ryan, Heather, Brendan, Mariah, Link, Zoe, Kayla; and a host of many friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, with Pastor Bill Nida officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to services on Friday at the mortuary. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, children's organization of your choice, or K-Love Radio. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

