In loving memory of MELODY LOU MULLIS, 62, of Huntington, West Virginia, who passed away at her home on Monday, December 6, 2021. She was born on October 4, 1959, the daughter of the late L.D. Rogers and Vivian McCorkle Rogers. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Effingham. She is survived by two sons, Robert (Carrie) Mullis and David Brinegar; one grandson, Zachary Mullis; one brother, Bill Rogers; one brother-in-law, Larry Effingham; several nieces, nephews and cousins, along with longtime family friends, Tracy Gray and Angela Steed. A private family service will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.
