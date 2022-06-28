Melva Jean Hall

MELVA JEAN HALL, 53, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away June 27, 2022, at home. She was born December 15, 1968, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of Marvin Gary Bartram of Barboursville and Patricia Gue Dalton of Ona. She is survived by one daughter, Delaney Gundy of Barboursville; two sons, Cory (Katelyn) Bartram of Barboursville and Jacob Hall of Barboursville; one grandson, Gunnar Bartram; two sisters, Teresa Bartram of Clarksburg, W.Va., and Charlee Pauley of Ona; one brother, Lane Pauley of Barboursville. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.

