Melvin Allen Ronk

MELVIN ALLEN RONK, 70 of Huntington, W.Va., passed at his home March 24, 2023. He was born March 30, 1953, in Milton W.Va. He was a roofer by trade. He is preceded in death by his father Arvil Lester Ronk, brothers Edward Ronk, Raymond Ronk and John Hunt. He is survived by his loving mother, Anna Grace Workman of Huntington; son Jacob Ronk of Huntington and daughter Tara Winnie of Hammond, La.; brothers and sisters Larry Ronk of Huntington, Donald Ronk of South Charleston, Virginia Simmons of New London, Iowa, Shelia Tomblin of Huntington, Kelly Bryan of Huntington, James Hunt of Huntington, Billy Hunt of Huntington and his two loving friends, Carla Johnson and Steve Pinkerman. Honoring his wishes there will be no services. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

