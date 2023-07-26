The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MELVIN D. SMITH, 69, of Huntington, husband of Teresa, died July 23 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a manager at the Ashland works of Armco/AK Steel/Cleveland Cliffs. Celebration of life at 11 a.m. July 28 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Graveside service following in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. July 27 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; you are invited to wear UK blue or Tomcat maroon. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Ashland Community Hospice, or to Ashland Blazer Athletics, Blazer Boulevard, Ashland KY 41102.

