MELVIN GLEN ENDICOTT, 87, of Wayne, husband of Joyce Robertson Endicott, died April 19 at home. He was a former tow motor operator for Armstrong Products. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. April 23 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required.

