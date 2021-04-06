MELVIN "ODELL" SLONE of West Hamlin, W.Va., born November 21, 1943, passed away April 4, 2021, at the age of seventy-seven years, four months and fourteen days. He was the son of the late Malcom "Mack" Slone and Flossie Ellen Justice Slone, and was also preceded in death by one brother, Theodore Slone; and two sisters, Margaret Slone and Brenda Dial. He was retired from Stowers Trucking Company and was an Assistant Pastor and member of Welcome Home Church. He is survived by his wife of more than 56 years, Betty Salmons Slone of West Hamlin, W.Va.; one son, Malcom "Bear" (Selena) Slone of Hamlin, W.Va.; two daughters, Melissa (David) Woodruff of Huntley, Va., and Stephanie Slone (Ron Watts) of Glenwood, W.Va.; seven sisters, Wilma (Basil) Browning of West Hamlin, W.Va., Dorothy (Edward) Terry of Branchland, W.Va., Shirley (Wendell) Browning of West Hamlin, W.Va., Nellie (Bill) Harris of Hamlin, W.Va., Oweta "Buck" (Earl) Salmons of West Hamlin, W.Va., Freddie (Everett) Smith of Branchland, W.Va., Marsha (Rick) Adkins of Ona, W.Va.; and four grandchildren, Chancen Woodruff of Huntley, Va., Dawson Woodruff of Huntley, Va., Brady Slone of Hamlin, W.Va., and Brandon Slone of Hamlin, W.Va. The family would like to thank Dorothy Frazier and the staff of Lincoln Nursing and Rehab for their care and compassion over the past three years. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Jeff Black and Fred Powers officiating. Interment will follow in Isaac Slone Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

