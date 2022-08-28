MELVIN PHILIP YOUNG, 84, of Milton, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 30, 1938, in Hurricane, W.Va., a son of the late Ralph and Essie Grass Young. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Norman Young, Doris Young Williamson, Ruth Young Hopkins, Ruby Young Johnson; and his first wife, Doris Keeling Young. Philip is survived by his dearly loved wife and soul mate, Ruby Wiseman Young; step-son, David Cantrell; brother, Donald Young, and sister-in-law Sandy; sister-in-law, Betty Young and brother-in-law, Ray Hopkins; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a special young man, Harman Wamsley, who loved him as a grandfather and his parents, Randy and Jackie Wamsley, who called him their father. Additionally, he is survived by a very special great niece, Aynessa Mondlak. Philip retired from AT&T/Nokia. He and his wife, Ruby,greatly enjoyed their retirement life by traveling the United States, Canada, and Alaska for many years. Philip was a member of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, August 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Entombment will follow at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church-Youth Program or charity of choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
