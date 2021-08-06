MENIS RARD FERGUSON, 93, of East Lynn, W.Va., died Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in Heritage Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was born June 18, 1928, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Vermine Ferguson and Lavena Adkins Ferguson Brumfield. Menis was a bus driver for the Wayne County Board of Education. His wife, Myrtle Marie Brunty Ferguson, also preceded him in death, along with two daughters, Donna Kay Napier and infant Linda Ferguson; an infant son, Menis Ferguson Jr.; a brother, Paris Ferguson; a grandson, Rocco Ramey; and a daughter-in-law, Valerie Ferguson. Survivors include a daughter, Beverly Ramey McCoy (Darren) of Wayne, W.Va.; five sons, Ralph Ferguson (Gladys), Ray Ferguson (Diana), David Ferguson (Brenda), all of New Boston, Michigan, Bobby Ferguson (Tammy) of Bowens Creek, W.Va., Ferry Ferguson of Huntington, W.Va.; a son-in-law, Floyd Napier of Beech Fork; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Ramsey Mays Cemetery on Beech Fork Road. 

