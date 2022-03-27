MERLIN LEE BALL, 89, of Huntington, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. He was born July 24, 1932, in Williamson, W.Va., a son of the late George Paris Ball and the late Amanda Angeline (Staley) Plymale-Ball. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Marietta Casey Ball, and sisters, Sadie Kunkler, Maysie Wood and Nell Dull; brothers, Leslie Ball, Roy Ball, Pearley Ball, Rayphel Plymale, Dorsel E. Plymale, USN, who was killed in action during WWII; his daughter, Dianna Jean Arthur, and son-in-law, Roger Arthur. He was a freight car repairer and inspector at the C&O Car Shops in Raceland, Ky. He was owner of Adams-Ball Copies in Huntington, along with his wife, Marietta. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War in the U.S. Navy as an Air Traffic Controller and a member of American Legion Post 93. He was a member of several genealogical and historical societies. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolence may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

