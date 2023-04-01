MERLYN ALLEN DIDDLE, 82 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Graveside rites will be conducted for the family on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. He was born on April 7, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Merlyn and Queen Ann Jackson Diddle. He graduated from Huntington East High School with the class of 1958 and attended Marshall University until joining the U.S. Army. He was the owner of Consolidated Sound Products serving customers in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Jackson Diddle Shaver. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Ann Poling Diddle; a niece, Julia Shaver Kelley; and nephew, Mark Shaver. He was an accomplished woodworker and was a juried craftsman at Tamarac for over 20 years. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
