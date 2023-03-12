MERRILL CLINE REYNOLDS JR., 70, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023. He was born August 23, 1952 in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Merrill Cline Reynolds and Janet Elaine Bentley. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Pat Yuhas and Linda Burns. He is survived by his wife, Diana Reynolds; daughter, Heather Lawrence; sister, Amanda Gillespie; brothers, Fred Wolfe and Mike Reynolds (Trudy); and one grandson Wyatt Lawrence; special aunt, Louise Craig; and two special friends, Mike and Judy Sumrall. Merrill proudly served his country for 21 years in the Navy as a nuclear electrician and retired in 1994. He had the opportunity to serve on submarines as well as surface ships and was stationed on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in Desert Storm. Merrill then worked at Toyota as a skilled Maintenance Team Leader and retired from there in 2016. Written by his daughter - My sweet boy lost a fantastic, loving papaw. My mom lost her life partner, travel companion, caretaker, and fixer of all the things. We lost our rock. He was the best dad a girl could ever wish for. He was there for me unconditionally 24/7 and we will miss him so much. He did not suffer because he went so fast, but we will suffer because he went too soon. We love you dad, forever. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Military Honors will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
