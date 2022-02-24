MERRILL E. PACK, 88, of Chatham, Ohio, passed away February 15, 2022. He was born in Wayne, West Virginia, on July 19, 1933, to the late Wayne and Eria Pack. Merrill proudly served in the U.S. Army and had been a deacon at Good News Baptist Church. He retired from River Terminal Railroad in Cleveland, Ohio. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Martha Napier Pack; children, Rita Farley, Dennis (Stephanie) Pack, Diann Pettry and Kyle Pack; grandchildren, Tara Farley, Steven Farley, Linnae Farley, Eric Pack, Sarah Pack, Jenna Pack, Brandon Pettry and Jacob Pettry; great-grandchild, Keira Farley; siblings, Loreta Wallace, Lola Finnell, Bruce Pack, Peggy Wallace, Bonnie Sue Brown, Janice Riley, Brenda Maynard, Marvin Gary Pack, Wayne Douglas Pack, Richard Pack and Vera Wynema Stiltner. Preceding him in death were siblings, Delores Robertson and William Pack. Visitation is 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home, 79 Bridge St., Wayne, WV 25570, where services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, February 25. Interment will take place at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Western Reserve, 5075 Windfall Road, Medina, OH 44256.
