MICHAEL ALAN PETERSON, 66, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born August 31, 1955, in Kalkaska, Mich., a son of the late Wendell Irvin and Marion Wesel Peterson. He was also preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Russell Yost and Randy Yost. Mike was a graduate of Barboursville High School; a graduate of Marshall University; and was retired from engineering at Alcon. Survivors include: his wife, Kathy Yost Peterson; a son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Steven Peterson and Keshia Peterson of Chattanooga, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Alli Peterson, Sullivan Peterson, and Silas Peterson; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Terri Peterson of Georgia; his mother-in-law, Sylvia Thompson of Huntington; four sisters-in-law, Kelli Brizendine, Chrissy Staten, Lorrie Jackson, and Diana Gibson; a brother-in-law, Stephen Yost; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mike was a gentle, kind, honest, and pure-of-heart man. He was able to let go and let God handle things. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was there to help neighbors and anyone if they needed him. Mike was a humble man who found joy in a simple life, the fire of youth having been cooled by time and wisdom. He was a committed husband, quietly devoted to spouse and home, led by an unshakeable faith in his Creator. His niche was well worn, his world reliably tended. His presence then has grown in his absence as the breadths of his duties are made clear. Our hearts are broken, and we will miss him dearly. And we will mourn the gentle man whose love we never questioned, it was unshakeable, undeniable, and unbreakable. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Evangelist Derek James officiating. Burial will be in Hooser Cemetery, Midkiff, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
