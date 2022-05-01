MICHAEL ANTHONY MOONEY, 60, of Huntington, husband of Melinda Ray Mooney, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 10, 1962, in Huntington, a son of the late Carl Burch and Francis Agnes Hill Mooney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Thomas Mooney, and a sister, Ida Ellen Mooney. Additional survivors include his daughter, Maryanna House (David); son, Michael Mooney II (Tresa); grandchildren, Matthew Walker, Hunter Mason and Amy Mooney; brother, Nick Mooney; sisters, Mary Turner, Vivian Cornell and Sarah Hart; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, with a celebration of life service beginning at 7 p.m. in the Reger Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made at www.regerfh.com to help the family with funeral expenses or to Hospice of Huntington or the charity of your choice.

