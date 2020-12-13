MICHAEL B. CAREY, 72, of Lavalette, W.Va., left this life on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born February 13, 1948, in South Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late George and Dorothy Carey. Michael was retired from the U.S. Army and the VA Regional Office. Survivors include his wife, Connie Carey; three children, Damon “Max” Carey of Crown City, Ohio, Nathan Lucas Carey of Athens, Ohio, and Nicole (Chip) Pugh and their daughters, Rory and Regan, of Cookeville, Tenn.; one sister, Cynthia (Dave) Dye of Dunbar, W.Va.; one brother, Andrew (Diane) Carey of Cross Lanes, W.Va.; one stepson, Andrew (Leilei) Hooker, and their son, Victor, all of California. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.

