MICHAEL CARL HOLLISTER, 59, of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, June 13, 2022, in Heritage Center. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Phil Wilson officiating. The burial will be in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Michael was born June 10, 1963, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Monika Herta Rowe and stepfather John Rowe of Huntington. Michael Hollister was preceded in death by his father Keith Hollister. He was a member of the Harmony United Methodist Church. Additional survivors include his sister, Linda Hollister of Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you