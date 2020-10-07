Essential reporting in volatile times.

On September 26, 2020, MICHAEL CASEY JONES, age 56, of Huntington, W.Va., left this world to rejoin loved ones in heaven. He was born in Huntington on June 19, 1964. His parents were the late Oral and Betty Jones. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Jones. Mike was a loving, gentle man, who treasured his family, friends and Marshall football. His greatest joy was his children, Sierra and Aron. He was a wonderful bowler and had earned a 300 ring. He enjoyed teaching Aron to bowl and watching him play sports. He had worked at Midway for 25 years. He is survived by his wife, Nora McCoy Jones of Sebring, Fla.; daughter, Sierra Salyer of Huntington; son, Aron Michael Jones of Sebring, Fla; stepdaughter, Jordan Hatfield of Huntington; brother, Blain Vogt of North Carolina; sisters, Robin Reapp (Stan) Buskirk of Vero Beach, Fla., and Mary Reapp (Suzanne) Asciutto of Sebring, Fla. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family also wants to honor his best friend, Mark Corns, and Mark’s extended family for always being there for Mike. Mike had struggles in his life but never lost his sense of humor or belief in the goodness of people and that “everything will be OK.” Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. October 8, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. A procession will leave for the cemetery at 1 p.m. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a face mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

