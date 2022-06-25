MICHAEL CLAYTON MATTHEWS, age 40, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, due to a hemorrhagic stroke caused by a sudden spike in blood pressure that came out of nowhere. He was born into a college football coaching family in El Paso, Texas, on February 2, 1982. His parents are Mickey Matthews from Andrews, Texas and Kay Bolger Matthews from Irving, Texas. His parents currently reside in Myrtle Beach, S.C., as well. Clayton, as friends and family called him, received his business degree from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., in 2006, where he was a scholarship football player. He also coached wide receivers and kickers for JMU upon graduation for almost 10 years. All through school Clayton was a standout athlete in football and basketball. While attending Oconee County High School where his dad Mickey was on the football staff at the University of Georgia, Clayton was the quarterback, kicker, and punter and led his Warrior football team to the school's first ever Georgia AAA State Championship in 1999. His senior year of high school Clayton's family moved to Harrisonburg, Va., as his dad became the head football coach at James Madison University. He graduated from Spotswood High School where he also played football and basketball and was selected to play in the VA High School All Star game in 2001. He suffered a spinal cord injury in August 2003, but that never stopped Clayton. He went on to coach football as he had always planned, but just did so from a wheelchair. His coaching career landed him at James Madison University, Emory and Henry College and Coastal Carolina University. While at CCU in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Clayton decided to make that his forever home and put his business degree to work while opening Peace, Love and Little Donuts, a specialty shop in The Market Common area, He was known as "Donut Daddy" and was admired and loved for his generosity by all that came to know him. His generosity continued as he became an organ donor upon his death at his request. He was so proud to give hope and life to someone else...possibly his greatest accomplishment in life. He is survived by his parents and his sister, Meredith Wells of Broadway, Va., along with her husband Ken and their children Jackson Wells and Taylor Kay Wells, who Clayton claimed as his children, not hers! A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at (across from Clayton's business) in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Please come dressed causal in your beach attire and flip flops. The service will be live streamed for those that cannot attend by downloading the app. https://player.wingding.watch/live/QjMxUDN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the James Madison University "Michael Clayton Matthews Football Family Scholarship Fund" at https://bit.ly/3bomQzX or contact the JMU Duke Club at 540-568-6461.
