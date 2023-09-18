MICHAEL CLEON CAPTAIN, 77, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born August 22, 1946, in Bluffton, Indiana, a son of the late Roy and Ruby Captain. Mike graduated from Tipton High School, Indiana and Marshall University with a B.B.A. Degree. He retired from Mountaineer Gas Co., where he had served as Marketing and Sales Manager for 25 years. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1969. He was a member of the Huntington Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 16, and Huntington Disabled American Veterans. Mike was a loving and devoted father and Papa/Pops and is survived by one son, Kyle (Christi) Captain, two daughters, Katie (Derick) Foster, and Michelle (Francois) Stiles and eight grandchildren, Huck, Gage, Tanner, Grace, Molly, Amelia, Hattie Jane and Jude. grandchildren; Huck, Gage, Tanner, Grace, Molly, Amelia, Hattie Jane and Jude.
Funeral service will be held Monday, September 25, 11 a.m., at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV. After the burial there will be a celebration of Mike's life at Ritter Park (Shelter #2) from 2 to 5 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com
