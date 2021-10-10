MICHAEL COLEMAN HARLOWE, 59, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 5, 2021. Michael was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on June 29, 1962, to Jacqueline Elizabeth (Howes) and Noel Parker Harlowe. He graduated from Barboursville High School. Michael worked as a long line fisherman and was a talented Certified Heating and Air Conditioning technician for many years. He was an avid reader, and he loved fishing, enjoying the outdoors and spending time with family and friends. Michael is survived by his mother, Jackie Howes; brother, Scott Harlowe (Katherine) of Louisa, Virginia; nephew, Nicholas S. Harlowe (Cheyenne) of Ruckersville, Va.; daughter, Alexandra Harlowe, Huntington, W.Va.; three grandchildren, TJ, Jack and Mallory; and daughter, Maud Sligh in Gray, Maine. He was predeceased by maternal grandparents, William and Elizabeth (Anderson) Roach; paternal grandparents, Horace F. Harlowe and Katherine D. Hollandsworth; his father, Noel Parker Harlowe; and brother, William Parker Harlowe. Broward Funeral Choices Memorial was in charge of his cremation services. His memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date, where he will be laid to rest at sea alongside his father and brother.

