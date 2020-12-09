MICHAEL D. DILLON SR., of West Hamlin, W.Va., 70, born October 18, 1950, died December 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hursel and Violet Dillon, brother, Mark Dillon, and daughter, Emilee Faye Isaacs. He is survived by his son, Michael Dillon (Amanda); friend and former spouse, Jeanette Dillon; son-in-law, Gilbert Isaacs; nephew, Benjamin Dillon; and grandchildren, Kinsleigh Smith, Christopher Dillon and Anna Isaacs. He was a graduate of Marshall University Lab School and retired from the insurance industry. He was a talented musician and singer, a 32nd Degree Mason, a former Gideon and served on many community projects throughout his life. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Friday, December 11, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Funeral service will be at noon Friday, December 11, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Elder Lenny Romans officiating. Interment will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va.

