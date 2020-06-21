Essential reporting in volatile times.

MICHAEL DAVID “SMACKY” BANKS went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, leaving behind the love of his life of 29 years, Leaneta “Lee” Pelphrey Banks. He was born October 25, 1948, in Kenova, a son of the late Emmett and Lorraine Preston Banks. Mike was a US Army veteran and a member of American Legion Post 93, Kenova, whose Honor Guard will conduct military rites. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Michalyn Leigh Miller. Mike was a master electrician retired from IBEW Local 317. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by five children, Chief Petty Officer Michael David (Kristin) Banks II, Lisa Marie (Perry) Morrone, Carmen (Brian) Scott, Candice (Geoffrey) Gettliffe and Bill (Deitra) Miller; ten grandchildren, Kristin (CJ) Snyder, Courtney (JT) Braley, Michael (Ashleigh) Crabtree, Brandon Morrone, Taylor Scott, McKensie Miller, Payton Morrone, Eli Miller, Ethan Banks and Hannah Banks; five great-grandchildren, Harleigh, Callie, Evelyn, Cooper and Alyvia; one brother, Bill (Gail) Banks; one sister, Cheryl (Scott) Bowen; several nieces and nephews, other friends and family; special neighbors, Mick and Roxanne Fizer; and special friends, Paul Rutherford, Scott McCoy, Ralph McKenzie and Terry Bentley. Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. A celebration of his life will begin immediately following the visitation at 4 p.m. with his brother, Minister Bill Banks, officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

