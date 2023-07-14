MICHAEL DAVID THORNSBURY II, 42, of Scott Depot, W.Va. passed away on July 11, 2023. He was born August 3, 1980, in Sumter County, Ky., son of Michael David Thornsbury I and his stepmother Melana Cunningham and the late Pauline Glover. He was also preceded in death by two uncles, Em and Nathan Glover. He is survived by his wife Lara Blankenship Thornsbury; one daughter, Jasmine Pigg; two sons, Gavin and Bronson Thornsbury; one stepson, Isaac Young; two sisters, Beverly Varney and Evelyn Thornsbury; and one grandson, Joseph Pigg. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
