The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Thornsbury II

MICHAEL DAVID THORNSBURY II, 42, of Scott Depot, W.Va. passed away on July 11, 2023. He was born August 3, 1980, in Sumter County, Ky., son of Michael David Thornsbury I and his stepmother Melana Cunningham and the late Pauline Glover. He was also preceded in death by two uncles, Em and Nathan Glover. He is survived by his wife Lara Blankenship Thornsbury; one daughter, Jasmine Pigg; two sons, Gavin and Bronson Thornsbury; one stepson, Isaac Young; two sisters, Beverly Varney and Evelyn Thornsbury; and one grandson, Joseph Pigg. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you