MICHAEL E. THOMPSON, 71, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away peacefully, with his children Paul and Jamie by his side, Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Graveside services were conducted 12:30 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Spring Valley Memory Gardens with Brother Rick Wellman officiating. He was born March 11, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., son of Helen J. Smith Thompson and the late Julius Thompson. He was retired from the City of Huntington Sanitation Board. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Dianalynn Thompson; maternal grandparents, William C. and Lula Smith; and paternal grandparents, Boyd and Viola Thompson. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Paul Michael Thompson and daughter and son-in-law Jamie Noble (Dustin); six grandchildren, Jacob, Josh, Jarrod, Emma, Claire and Ava; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia “Patty” Wellman (Rick); brother and sister-in-law, Tommy R. Thompson (Cathy); niece, Marcie Iseli (Scott); nephews, Wade Wellman, Randy Thompson and Justin Thompson (Brandi); and numerous other family and friends. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova assisted the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

