The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Michael Edward Clagg
SYSTEM

MICHAEL EDWARD CLAGG, 69, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born December 27, 1953, in Huntington, WV to Lawrence and Phyllis Clagg. He was proceeded in death by his mother Phyllis; and his brother, Steve Clagg. He is survived by his father. He is also survived by his wife and soulmate of 51 years, Kathy Clagg of Huntington; and his two daughters, Heather Porter and her husband Brian Porter and Nikki Clagg and her fiancé Ian Gray. Also surviving him are his three grandchildren, Caitlyn Porter, Brock Porter and Reid Porter who lit up his world and always brought a smile to his face. He is also survived by one sister, Debbie Bash of Huntington. Prior to his retirement, he was the Vice President of General Refrigeration where he worked for 32 years. He loved working in his woodshop and fishing and camping with his kids and grandkids. He loved watching his grandkids play soccer and was an avid photographer. He was blessed to have his children and grandchildren close to him and to be able to participate fully in their lives every day. He loved his family fiercely, devoting his entire life to them. He was the BEST husband, father and Papaw anyone could have. He was a lover of all animals, especially his pets. His relationship with his dog Nola Belle was beautiful to watch. He opened his heart and his home to so many of his children's and his grandchildren's friends. Many of them considered him to be a second dad to them. In recent years he developed a wonderful relationship with his neighbors Lara and Dania Crump (aka the girls across the street). We would like to thank the physicians and nurses at St. Mary's Medical Center, especially in the Open Heart Recovery Room, for the wonderful care that they provided him and everyone in our family. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at The Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave Huntington, W.Va. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please feel free to come and go anytime during those hours. In his honor, please wear your favorite rock band attire if you would like to. In lieu of flowers, we have created a GoFundMe memorial fund. All donations will be used for education costs for his grandchildren. There is nothing he would want more than to secure their future. https://gofund.me/2a7a92c3. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you