MICHAEL EUGENE ABRAHAM, 66, of St. Johns, Fla., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 13 in Jacksonville, Fla. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Please join the family after the service at Guyan Country Club, 5450 Route 60 East, for refreshments to continue the celebration of Mike’s life. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

