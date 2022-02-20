Michael was loved by many … MICHAEL J. PORTER was born in Huntington to Catherine and W. Joseph Porter on October 25, 1971. He attended Huntington High School, just like his father and grandfather before him. Michael earned his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Marshall University and went on to get his Master of Business Administration. Michael’s love for math and numbers led him on a journey to North Carolina, where he earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation, a rigorous 3-test course. When Michael returned to West Virginia, he began teaching in Pocahontas and Greenbrier Counties, encouraging his students to think “outside the box” for solutions to problems, to not let difficulties prohibit their advancement. To encourage students in the rural area to pursue continuing education, Michael set up the “Michael J. Porter STEM Scholarship Fund.” Graduating students in Pocahontas County can apply for the scholarship through the Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation. Whether you knew Michael as a son, brother, cousin, nephew, baseball player, soccer player, Knight of Columbus, TNBC member, honorary Tygart camper, “9-gallon pin” blood donor, teacher, friend, Mr. Sir, neighbor or Vern, he will live on in our hearts. “Shine an ever-lovin’ light on me.” In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood to the American Red Cross or contributing to the Michael J. Porter STEM Scholarship Fund. For the scholarship fund, make checks payable to Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation with Michael J. Porter Scholarship in the memo line and send to: PO Box 1682, Lewisburg, WV 24901.
