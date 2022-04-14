MICHAEL JEROME BOSHELL, 74, of Ceredo, W.Va., beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and child of God, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Dock’s Creek Cemetery with Rev. Randy Maynard officiating. The family requests you honor Mike’s wishes and dress casually for his service. Mike was born August 6, 1947, in Kopperstone, W.Va., to Willis Jerome and Geraldine Manning Boshell. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a Sergeant during the Vietnam War. Mike was a member of American Legion Post No. 93 Kenova, whose Honor Guard will conduct military rites. He worked for Armco Steel, where he was a shear man. Mike loved the Lord and was a member of Kenova United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed singing in the Chancel Choir. He was a talented artist and enjoyed helping with making backdrops and painting characters for the annual VBS programs. You could always find him serving on various committees and working on projects and programs around his church. Mike loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his sons and grandchildren. He was very proud of his grandchildren and would gladly talk to you about any and all of their activities. He also liked antique cars. He married the love of his life, Linda Kay Billups Boshell, who will miss him always. They also shared time with a large extended family. Mike was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Linda; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael David “Mic” Boshell, his wife Kristi of Kenova, W.Va., and Dr. Bill Hunter Boshell, his wife Amy of Cincinnati, Ohio; his adored grandchildren, Gavin Michael and Mikayla Jordan Boshell of Kenova and Hunter Grace Boshell of Cincinnati; and brothers, Jay Boshell and Mark Boshell. He is also survived by his chosen sister, Sharon Sparks, and special friends, Aaron Christian, Stanley Woods and John Turner. Mike never met a stranger, and he will be greatly missed by his family, church family and friends. Mike loved the children of the church, and if you desire, you may honor him by making a donation to the Children’s Ministry at KUMC, 503 15th St., Kenova, WV 25530. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
