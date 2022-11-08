Michael Joseph Polan

MICHAEL JOSEPH POLAN, 55, died at home on October 25, 2022. He was born in Huntington, W.Va., on January 16, 1967, to the late William Joseph Polan and Alice Ann Reeser Polan Voitelle. He is survived by three brothers, Robert Shane Polan (Suzanne), Benjamin F. C. Polan, and Jon Robert Voitelle (Carrie), and one sister Chase M. M. Polan Chamberlain (Chris) of Arizona. Additional survivors include his aunt and uncle, Lynn and Bob Fischer. Michael attended St. Joseph High School, Huntington High School, Christ Church Prep School, and Marshall University. While growing up Michael really enjoyed and excelled at many different sports. He attended the Jerry West basketball camp in Lexington, Va., when he was 12-years-old and was awarded the MVP trophy for the entire camp. He was a member of Christ Temple Church and he spent much of his time there serving people in many different areas. He worked with people recovering from addiction, did work at local food banks, and he really enjoyed doing street ministry. A memorial service will be held 4:15 p.m. Thursday, November 10 at Christ Temple Church. Visitation will be prior to the service from 3:15 p.m. until service time. It is suggested, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to your local food bank. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

