MICHAEL KENT JUSTICE, 40, of Chapmanville, W.Va., died Feb. 11. Private family services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be private two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.raeofhope.org or a charity of one’s choice. Masks and social distancing will be observed. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.