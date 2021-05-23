MICHAEL L. ELLIS passed away May 17, 2021, in the VA Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Tekla Ellis, and one brother, Chuck Ellis. Mike was born in Charleston, W.Va., May 28, 1953, to Robert and Tekla Ellis. Mike was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Huntington and attended Marshall University. He is survived by his brother, Fred Ellis of Maryland, and his partner of 20 years, Amanda Leigh Groves. Mike served in the Navy and then with the Seabees. He was a professional musician and played drums, harmonica and ukulele with numerous bands and appeared on “Mountain Stage” with Nat Reese. Mike set up various restaurants and cooked in many of these. He also worked for the VA as a counselor in mental health. He was also an avid car, motorcycle and Cincinnati Reds fan. Visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 1015 5th Ave., Huntington, on May 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. The parking lot and entrance are at the rear of the church. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you