MICHAEL LEE LYZENGA, 65, of Milton, husband of Karen Lyzenga, died Nov. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Dec. 4 at New Heights Church, 1033 N. Main St., Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Huntington Blues Society. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you