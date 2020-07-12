MICHAEL LEE RUNYON SR., 73, of Kenova, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Crosspoint Community Church, Huntington, by Pastor Tom Goble. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. He was born February 15, 1947, in Huntington, a son of the late Julius C. and Charlotte Keaton Runyon. He graduated from Vinson High School in 1965 and then served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War Era. He retired from AEP. In addition to his parents, Michael was also preceded in death by a brother, Bob Runyon. Survivors include his children, Michael Runyon Jr. (Meredith) and Michelle Chatterton (Trent Ross); grandchildren, John Chatterton, Eric Chatterton, both of Huntington, Kortni (Tyler) Foster and Jessica Runyon, all of Charleston, W.Va., Nick (Sarah) Karikas of North Carolina, Josh Karikas, Mackenzie Karikas and Zach Karikas, all of Florida, and Hannah Karikas and Grace Runyon, both of Huntington; great-grandchild, Wyatt Foster; girlfriend, Shirley Evans; brother, John (Diane) Runyon of South Point, Ohio; sister, Mary Bloss of Orlando, Fla.; the mother of his children, Kathy Boudreau; special brother-in-law, Richard Bing; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Roger Mays and David Grey. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the Crosspoint Community Church. The family will be receiving guests following the graveside committal at 1848 Madison Ave., Huntington (IBEW 317 Union Hall). Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolence may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
