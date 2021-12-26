MICHAEL LEE SEE II, 21, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, after a short illness. He was born March 29, 2000, a son to the late Michael See and Pixie Beeler. Mike loved to hunt, ride four-wheelers, working on his truck, and enjoyed fishing. He graduated from Huntington High School, Class of 2018. He is preceded in death by his father, Michael See, paternal and maternal grandparents, and aunt, Brenda Riffle. Michael is survived by his fiancée, Emily Thevenin of Milton, W.Va.; mother, Pixie See of Huntington, W.Va.; sisters, Allison and Ashley See of Huntington, W.Va.; brothers, Nathan and Zachary See of Huntington, W.Va. He will be missed by many extended family and friends. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at Deal Funeral Home. Social distancing and face masks are recommended for everyone’s safety. 

