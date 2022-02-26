MICHAEL LEE STRALEY SR., 74, of The Villages, Fla., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Sunday, February 20, 2022, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va., with Elder Mike Saunders officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. He was born March 31, 1947, in Ashland, Ky., a son of the late Lauris and Sallie Friley Straley. He was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post No. 93 Honor Guard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 49 years, Evella Straley, and a sister, Jeanette Curnutte. He is survived by his wife, Rose Straley; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Michael Straley Jr., Steve Straley (Carrie) and Jeff Straley (Peggy); brother and sister-in-law, David Straley (Sue); six grandchildren, Chad, Courtney, Cody, Chylee, K.C. and Hannah and three great-grandchildren. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

