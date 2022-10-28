MICHAEL LEON HALL, 59, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was born August 31, 1963, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Darrius and Lora Gue Hall. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Willard C. and Mildred Hall, and by his maternal grandparents, Ira and Nellie Gue. He is also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Lillie Adkins. He started as a Boilermaker on May 20, 1992 and became a Journeyman on February 20, 1995 and just received his 30 year pin. He was a member of the Boilermaker Local 667. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Adkins Hall; one son, Andrew Hall (Courtney); one sister, Lori McCallister (Scott); one brother, Tim Hall; three grandchildren that was the love of his life: Ryleigh Hall, Ava Hall and Archer Hall; father-in-law, Andrew Adkins; brother-in-law, Sonny Adkins (Doris); sister-in-law, Denita Adkins; and host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews: Chaunessa Reynolds (Bill), Timmy Reynolds (Tiffany), Ian McCallister, Megan Abel, Tyler Hysell, Emma Reynolds and Liam Reynolds. Pallbearers will be: Andrew Hall, Timmy Reynolds, Tyler Hysell, Ian McCallister, Chris Pinkerman and Bill Stough. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville with Rev. David Cardwell officiating. Burial will follow in Hatfield Cemetery, Barboursville, W.Va. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
