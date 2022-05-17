MICHAEL LEWIS MEADOWS, 44 of Huntington, son of Cathy Hesson McCloud of Huntington, died May 11. Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. May 17 at Pentecostal Truth Ministries, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Tuesday at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

