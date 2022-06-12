MICHAEL MADDOX, 57, of Culloden, West Virginia, passed away June 9, 2022, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia "Pam" Maddox. He is survived by his father, Jim Maddox of Kenova; wife of 28 years, Legh Ann; children: Dakota Maddox, James Chase Maddox, Carter Maddox and Grayson Maddox; brothers: Greg Maddox (Libby) of Ashland, Ky., Jeff Maddox (Brenda) of Kenova, Mark Maddox of Hurricane, W.Va., Scott Maddox (Chaundra) of Huntington; in-laws, Gary and Judy Deal of Hernshaw, W.Va.; brother-in-law, John Snodgrass (Lori); Lisa Darby, Nikki Adkins (Terrance); many nieces, nephews, great nieces, as well as great nephews. A Celebration of Michael's Life will be 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene, 3937 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526. The family will receive visitors at the church 2 4 p.m. prior to the service.
The service will be live streamed on the church Facebook page. Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so by visiting Michael's tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to handle the Maddox family's arrangements.
