MICHAEL PATRICK SWEENEY, 72, a devoted husband and father, passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born July 27, 1948, in Charleston, W.Va. He graduated from Charleston Catholic High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree at Marshall University. His passions were his love of bluegrass music, outdoors, and deer and bear hunting. He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Louise Veazey Sexton, his stepfather, Dr. Richard Sexton, and his beloved twin brother, Stephen Joseph Sweeney. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Brenda Sweeney; his son, Adam Patrick Sweeney; a sister, Juliana Dotsenko; and many cousins, aunts, nieces and nephews. Due to the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of his life could not be held until this coming summer of 2021. It will be held in Pfafftown, N.C., at his son’s residence. Details of the exact date and time will be announced once the pandemic allows a safe gathering of friends and family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chuck Landon: Candidates for MU job both curious and interesting
- BUSINESS BEAT: Local businesses announce moves, openings, changes
- Struggling WV restaurant owners, managers find Greenbrier party hard to swallow
- Alabama’s Huff offered Marshall head coaching job
- Holliday thankful for tenure with Marshall
- Cabell approves three-day blended learning model for students
- County officials say employee was fired over performance, not retaliation for taking COVID-19 precautions
- Herd's coaching search could move quickly
- Chuck Landon: MU should hire Huff as new football coach
- No decision yet on Herd's next head football coach
Images
Collections
- Photos: People spend time outdoors in the warm weekend weather
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Ironton, girls basketball
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs Coal Grove
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. South Point, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. WKU, women's basketball
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. South Point
- Photos: Fairland vs. Rock Hill, girls basketball
- Photos: High School Basketball, Fairland defeats Eastern-Brown
- Photos: Orchids in bloom at the Huntington Museum of Art
- Photos: Cabell County Schools employees receive COVID-19 vaccine