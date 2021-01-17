MICHAEL PATRICK SWEENEY, 72, a devoted husband and father, passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born July 27, 1948, in Charleston, W.Va. He graduated from Charleston Catholic High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree at Marshall University. His passions were his love of bluegrass music, outdoors, and deer and bear hunting. He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Louise Veazey Sexton, his stepfather, Dr. Richard Sexton, and his beloved twin brother, Stephen Joseph Sweeney. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Brenda Sweeney; his son, Adam Patrick Sweeney; a sister, Juliana Dotsenko; and many cousins, aunts, nieces and nephews. Due to the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of his life could not be held until this coming summer of 2021. It will be held in Pfafftown, N.C., at his son’s residence. Details of the exact date and time will be announced once the pandemic allows a safe gathering of friends and family.

