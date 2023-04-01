MICHAEL PAUL NEWMAN, 78, of Lavalette, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Michael was born on November 3, 1944, in Bayonne, N.J., a son of the late Joseph and Bessie Campbell Newman. He spent most of his early years in New Jersey. Michael worked 5 years for Prudential and more than 30 years working for various phone companies. Michael was promoted to manager for New Jersey Bell and District Manager for Bell Atlantic. He retired as an area manager for Verizon. Michael's singular sports accomplishment was his 300-bowling game in 2006. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances, and their four children, Michelle (Larry), David (Bonnie), Michael and Christopher (Kari). Also survived by six grandchildren and Boots, his cat. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shriners. There will be a celebration of his life from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you