MICHAEL PAUL NEWMAN, 78, of Lavalette, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Michael was born on November 3, 1944, in Bayonne, N.J., a son of the late Joseph and Bessie Campbell Newman. He spent most of his early years in New Jersey. Michael worked 5 years for Prudential and more than 30 years working for various phone companies. Michael was promoted to manager for New Jersey Bell and District Manager for Bell Atlantic. He retired as an area manager for Verizon. Michael's singular sports accomplishment was his 300-bowling game in 2006. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances, and their four children, Michelle (Larry), David (Bonnie), Michael and Christopher (Kari). Also survived by six grandchildren and Boots, his cat. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shriners. There will be a celebration of his life from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
