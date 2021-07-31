MICHAEL RAY McCLURE, 64, of Winter Haven, Fla., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Mike was born March 19, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Janet Lee McClure and the late Clyde Ray McClure. Over his lifetime he became an avid golfer, sport enthusiast, animal advocate and lover of all music. His passion for sports and music was shared with everyone. Mike lived a memorable life and had all the stories to go with it. Mike is survived by his two daughters, Jessica McClure of Nashville, Tenn., and Brittany Smith (Kyle) of Huntersville, N.C.; his granddaughter, Henley Rae Smith; his sister, Beth McGinnis of Barboursville, W.Va., and her two sons, Jonathan and Jason; his longtime fiancée, Helen Allen of Winter Haven, Fla., and her three children and five grandchildren. He also leaves behind his former spouse, Lynn Roe McClure. Final inurnment will be at noon on Monday, August 2, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va.
