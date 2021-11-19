MICHAEL RAY “MIKE” BARTLEY, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 1, 1952, in Greencastle, Indiana, a son of the late Kermit and JoAnn Brann Bartley. Mike was a retired Supervisor from Steel of West Virginia and loved to ride his Harley. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who deeply loved his family. Survivors include his beloved wife of 50 years, Margaret Jayne Gallman Bartley; two daughters, Jessica Bartley Roberts and Jeanette Bartram (Jason); brother, Donald Lee Bartley; sister, Barbara Jo Thomas; and eight grandchildren, Brianna, Olivia, Dallas, Cyrus, Saylor, Dawson, Deacon and Dru. There will be a memorial gathering for family and friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

