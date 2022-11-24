MICHAEL REED CHAMBERS, 78, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 21, 2022. He was born February 25, 1944, a son of the late Albert and Mary Nash Chambers. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Chambers and by all his siblings, Karen Chambers, Larry Chambers, Bo Chambers, Donald Chambers and Ruby Porter. He served in the United States Army and retired from West Virginia American Water. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Gue (Jason); one son, David Chambers; four grandchildren, Brittany Chambers, Ashley Gue, Hailey Gue and Jared Gue; one great-grandchild, Adyn Loudermilk and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville with Pastor Sam Vance officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

