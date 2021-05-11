On Sunday, May 2, 2021, MICHAEL S. BOGGS, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 73. He was born January 7, 1948, in Virginia to Mildred M. and James E. Boggs. He was an alumnus of Marshall University and was a Civil Engineer at CSX. Mike was very dedicated to his family, raising two daughters, and later took a very active role in the lives of his grandchildren. He had a great appreciation for his community and was a lifelong YMCA member, where he made many close friends and rarely missed a day until the time of his illness. Mike was a passionate history buff and reader, and delighted in discussing American history and politics. Mike was an infectiously kind and generous humanitarian and never hesitated to provide a helping hand or kind word. He found joy in helping others and was very influential in the lives of his children, his grandchildren, and their friends. He was always first to provide sage advice when asked, a ride if needed, and never ceased to provide a helping hand to anyone in the community in need. He was an avid music lover and spent his last days listening to music and reminiscing about a life well-lived with his children. Mike was known for his quick wit, charming grin and his generous and compassionate spirit. Mike was preceded in death by his father, James E.; his mother, Mildren; and his brother, Pat. He is survived by his two daughters, Lyra Elbash (Feras) and Shay Hiner (John); seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Margaret and Jack Hiner, Hala, Mia, Joud and Lyla Elbash; four great-grandchildren, Rylan, Elliot, Leo and Ezra; brother, Terry Boggs; and special cousin, Rudy Boggs. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Huntington YMCA to 8089 Country Brook Court, Springboro, OH 45066, that will be donated to the YMCA in his memory.
