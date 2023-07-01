MICHAEL STEELE METROLIS, 52, of Barboursville, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2023 after a long and hard-fought battle against Muscular Dystrophy. Michael was born in Buffalo, NY on September 1, 1970 and spent his formative years growing up in Rome, NY and Austin, TX. Michael graduated from Westwood High School in Austin, TX in 1989, and proceeded to have a long and distinguished career in the grocery clerking business in both Austin, TX and Woodland Park, CO. Along the way, Michael enjoyed traveling, fishing, wrestling, and the love of family. Michael is survived by his loving mother, Patricia Metrolis, brother Charles Metrolis Jr., sister-in-law, Nikole Metrolis, and his three nieces, Brittany, Lauren and Rhianna Metrolis. Michael is preceded in death by his dear father, Charles Metrolis. Funeral services will be held at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. with services at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Colorado on July 26, 2023. Memorial donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
